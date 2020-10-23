YARMOUTH — Royal River Community Players, in collaboration with the Yarmouth Historical Society and the Village Improvement Society, is excited to present the third annual Stroll Haunted Yarmouth. This original show explores Yarmouth’s past using the real stories of people who lived and died here long ago. Due to COVID-19, this year’s production will be in an exciting new online format, providing the ability to spotlight new historical voices and locations around town! Tickets will be $15 for the online show and on demand sales will begin Oct. 29 at www.royalrivercommunityplayers.com.