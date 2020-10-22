This story will be updated.

The state will defer to college and professional leagues in terms of guidance regarding competition during the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said Thursday.





During the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s regular press conference, Lambrew said Maine’s community sports guidance is intended for high school sports and other youth and community activities, but that those protocols do not apply to pro and college sports.

“The state of Maine does not have guidance for professional and collegiate sports,” Lambrew said. “There are national associations that do professional sports. We know there are different leagues that govern the different collegiate sports, so that is not a set of guidelines that the state does.”

That would seem to mean that the University of Maine and Division III colleges across the state, along with pro organizations such as the Maine Mariners hockey club of the ECHL, are free to compete under their own rules for preventing and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.