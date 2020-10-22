Presidential nominee Joe Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump by a comfortable margin in statewide student mock elections held Wednesday.

Incumbent Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden won the 1st and 2nd Congressional Districts and Speaker Sara Gideon completed the Democrats’ triumph by defeating Sen. Susan Collins, according to tallies collected from the 92 Maine schools that participated.





“The mock election is a great opportunity for students to learn about democracy and feel prepared to exercise their right to vote in a few years,” Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said in a statement released on Thursday. “It’s an important introduction to the process.”

Then-Republican candidate Trump was the winner with 42.3 percent of the vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton’s 39.5 percent in 2016’s mock election.

This time around, Biden won 50 percent of the vote to Trump’s 41.7 percent. Gideon took 46.2 percent to Collins’ 41.3. Pingree handily beat challenger Jay T. Allen, 57.9 percent to his 40 percent, and Golden got 61.5 percent to Dale Crafts’ 35.8.

Vote totals are available here.