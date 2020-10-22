This story will be updated.

An unknown hazardous substance caused the Skowhegan New Balance factory store to be evacuated Thursday afternoon.





Multiple fire trucks are at the scene, according to a dispatcher for the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

The danger to the immediate area around 17 Walnut St., where the facility is located, is unknown so far.

There is no word yet on injuries related to this incident. Multiple fire departments and ambulances are at the scene, and a Hazmat crew is on its way from Augusta, a firefighter from the Madison Fire Department said.