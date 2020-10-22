On Sunday, Nov. 8, from 3-5:30 p.m., Midcoast Conservancy is hosting the Wild & Scenic Film Festival on tour. This online event consists of 16 short documentary films made by independent filmmakers to share brave and inspiring stories. Attendees will learn about individuals around the world stepping up to protect the environment and to create healthy, resilient communities. The films provide a needed tonic to the upside-down world and will leave the audience feeling encouraged and motivated to become part of the change.

One film takes the audience away to the coast of Alaska and the Cook Islands in the south Pacific; others let attendees join a 13-year old Black girl who stands up to a coal-fired power plant in her Connecticut town, fly over Louisiana bayous with an activist in his home-made flying machine to photograph the changing landscape, and see how the owners of a pizza parlor in southeast Colorado build community.

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is organized and produced by SYRCL (the South Yuba River Citizens League) in California. “Since 1983, we’ve been building a community to protect and restore the rivers of our home watershed, from source to sea. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival puts our local work – and yours too – into the broader environmental and social context, and serves to remind us that we’re participants in a global movement for a more wild and scenic world.”

Tickets are available on the Midcoast Conservancy website, at https://www.midcoastconservancy.org/events/wild-and-scenic-film-festival-3/, as is information on each of the films. The film festival will premiere at 3:30 on Sunday, Nov. 8, but admission includes access to the films for five days, until Friday, Nov. 13. General admission is $20.