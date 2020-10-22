On Oct. 30 Midcoast Maine musician Lauren Crosby teams with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI MAINE) to release Sheepscot Valley Enchantress, a nine-track solo-acoustic Vinyl EP that weaves alluring melodies through delicate topics: depression, anxiety, self-doubt, teenage suicide, gun violence in schools, and the feelings of worthlessness.

Crosby currently teaches English at Lincoln Academy and operates her own music lesson studio in downtown Bath. When she is not teaching, she is touring the country performing and writing music. Her latest single “Biloxi” features Griffin Sherry, lead singer and vocalist for the famed Portland-based holler-rock group Ghost of Paul Revere. Through support, education, and advocacy NAMI Maine is dedicated to building better lives for the one in four Mainers who are affected by mental illness.

Crosby will self-release the album on lauren-crosby.com on Oct. 30, and it is available for pre-order now. Contact Lauren Crosby at lauren@lauren-crosby.com or 207-449-2999.