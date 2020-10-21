National Security Adviser Robert C. O’Brien will pay a visit to Bath Iron Works and the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery on Wednesday.

O’Brien will receive briefings from leaders of both shipyards, tour ships currently under construction and meet shipyard employees.





It is highly unusual for a national security adviser to make a visit like this, as the position is geared toward big-picture policy recommendations and not nitty-gritty budgetary matters like long-term purchases of cruisers, destroyers and submarines, according to Politico.

O’Brien has spent the past few months lobbying the Pentagon to invest in the expansion of the U.S. Navy in order to counter China, fulfilling one of President Donald Trump’s campaign promises, according to Politico.

This visit was billed as a part of that effort in a press release announcing his visit, which stated that it will “underscore the importance of both the Navy’s public shipyards and industry’s private shipyards in building and maintaining the fleet that our nation needs in an era of great power competition.”