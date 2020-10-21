The Bangor Daily News is partnering with a coalition of newspapers across the country to uncover problems that prevent people from voting. If you see an issue, we would like to know.

With Election Day less than two weeks away, the BDN is joining ProPublica’s crowdsourcing operation Electionland, which operates a tipline for voters and others to report issues such as mail ballot delivery problems, changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken voting machines and voter intimidation.





When ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative news organization, gets a tip, journalists will work to verify and report out what happened. Whether you’re a voter, poll worker or election administrator, we want to hear what you’re experiencing or witnessing in the voting process to help track election integrity.

If you sign up before you vote, you’ll get a message on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, asking about your voting experience.

To share what you see, here’s how to sign up:

SMS: Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).