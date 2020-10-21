Former President Barack Obama has released a 1-minute ad in support of Sara Gideon in her bid to unseat Susan Collins in the U.S. Senate this November.

Citing Gideon’s record on taxes, health care and prescription drug costs, Obama states that she is “looking out for working families.”





“Without her, Republicans might maintain control of the Senate,” he said. “But you can help elect Sara Gideon and make sure if Joe Biden wins, he’ll have a Senate ready to work with him to move our country forward.”

Collins is not mentioned by name in the ad.

Obama had already endorsed Gideon, along with dozens of other candidates, in August, but the video reflects a stronger show of support from the 44th president.