CAMDEN — The five-piece band plays eclectic range of music from Hank Williams to bluegrass gospel in a safely distanced 45-seats/one-set-only concert in the auditorium at the Camden Opera House. Doors open 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, safety protocols (face coverings required) in place. $10 via www.camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154; ticket sales end 3:30 p.m. show day. All seats are assigned. Also live streamed on COH Facebook page (donations to Community Arts Fund appreciated).