Maine Conference United Church of Christ annual meeting will feature two keynote speakers: Abdi Nor Iftin and Jennifer Finney Boylan. Abdi Nor Iftin was born in Somalia and is now a Maine resident and new citizen of the US. Iftin has written a compelling memoir, “Call Me American, ” about his experience as a Somali refugee, and the process of finding his way to the US. He won entrance to the US in an annual lottery, and then risked his life to reach his new home. A natural storyteller, he shared dispatches from his journey from Somalia to Kenya to America on the BBC World Service and “This American Life.” Iftin offers a vivid reminder of why democracies still beckon to those looking to make a better life, and questions what it means to be an American. Itin was recently accepted to the University of Southern Maine, where he will be studying political science. He currently lives in Portland where he works as an interpreter for Somali immigrants. Abdi will be speaking on Friday, Oct. 23 via ZOOM.

Oct. 24, Saturday lunchtime keynote Jennifer Finney Boylan is a writer, professor at Barnard College, regular contributor to the New York Times, transgender activist and member of the Riverside Church in New York City. Jenny is a known advocate for human rights. She has appeared five times on the Oprah Winfrey Show and has also been a guest or a commentator on Larry King Live, Good Morning America and The Today Show. She is also a member of the faculty of the Breadloaf Writers’ Conference of Middlebury College as well as Sirenland, in Positano, Italy. She lives in Maine with her wife Deirdre. They have two children.

The annual meeting is not just for UCC clergy and delegates! Anyone can register to hear these two dynamic speakers. To register go to https://www.maineucc.org/. There is a small fee to participate