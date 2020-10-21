PORTLAND — Bishop Robert Deeley will visit one of Portland’s most benevolent ministries to serve with volunteers and present the Matthew 25 Award and a $5,000 grant on Monday, Oct. 26.

The St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, located in the Guild Hall of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on 307 Congress Street in Portland, offers lunch and clothing to the homeless on Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Anyone in need is always welcome at the kitchen.





The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily changed the format of service at the kitchen, as bagged lunches, water, and grocery items are now given out as opposed to a sit-down lunch. Bishop Deeley will join volunteers in serving lunch and then present the award as the kitchen closes at 12:30 p.m.

Given by Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry program, Matthew 25 Awards are presented to parishes to assist them in expanding their capacity to serve more people or to develop a new social ministry. The ministries receiving the awards must be directly serving vulnerable people in need, regardless of faith affiliation, and adhering to the principles of the Bible verse Matthew: 25 (“I was hungry and you gave me food. I was thirsty and you gave me drink…”).

The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception now receives a $5,000 grant to purchase a new commercial refrigerator, tables, and chairs to increase their capacity to serve people at the soup kitchen.

“The soup kitchen is completely volunteer staffed. Last year, the kitchen served over 60,000 people thanks to nearly 13,000 volunteer hours,” said Jesse Senore, the executive director of the kitchen. “All services are free of charge.”

“I am very grateful to be able to assist members of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in serving the large number of people who, for different reasons, do not have enough food to eat,” said Bishop Deeley. “The exercise of our religion as Catholics and Christians impels us to service. We are called to serve one another, particularly the poor, and to provide hope for those most in need. I offer my sincere thanks and blessings to those who generously donate their time and support to this mission, showing those who come for assistance and sustenance that they are loved as God’s children.”

For more information about the kitchen or to confirm your attendance at the event on Oct. 26, contact Dave Guthro, communications director at the Diocese of Portland, at dave.guthro@portlanddiocese.org.