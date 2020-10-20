BELFAST, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that positive coronavirus cases at several Waldo County schools and a Searsport assisted-living facility are connected to the outbreak that began at the Brooks Pentecostal Church.

That outbreak has so far spread to at least 42 people.





On Tuesday, Waldo County had 49 known active cases of the virus, according to the Maine CDC. Since the start of the pandemic in March, the county has counted 127 confirmed and probable cases.

Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said that the outbreak appears to have begun at a fellowship gathering at the church that happened on the weekend of Oct. 2. Between 100 and 150 attended that gathering, where masks were available, but not routinely used, he said. The private school affiliated with the church, Lighthouse Christian Academy, has seven positive coronavirus cases out of 27 students overall.

The church has temporarily suspended services in accordance with CDC recommendations, Shah said.

Four other people in Waldo County who tested positive for the virus are connected to public schools. Cases have been confirmed at Captain Albert W. Stevens Elementary School and Troy A. Howard Middle School, both in Belfast, as well as Ames Elementary School in Searsmont and Mount View Elementary School in Thorndike.

Those schools have isolated cases linked to the count’s larger outbreak and haven’t spread from there, he said.

“At this time, the Maine CDC does not believe there has been transmission of COVID-19 in these four public schools,” Shah said.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Mary Alice McLean of Regional School Unit 71 said that a person connected to CASS who was presumed positive for the virus did not have it after all. A second test came back negative, she said.

Others initially feared to have been exposed at the elementary school have tested negative, she said. Those at Troy A. Howard and Ames who had potentially come into contact with the virus there, have also tested negative so far, she added.

“Please keep wearing those masks, staying at a safe social distance from everyone, and sanitizing your hands. Surely these things have had a role in mitigating the spread of the coronavirus,” McLean said.

An employee at Bayview Manor in Searsport has also tested positive, Shah said. The facility is undertaking universal testing of all residents and staff.