Maine’s unemployment rate fell by 0.9 percent in September to 6.1 percent compared to 7 percent in August, continuing a gradual workforce job recovery in the state, the Maine Department of Labor said Tuesday.

Nonfarm payroll jobs rose by 4,700 in September. Some 53,900 jobs were recovered since the low in April, but the September total still was down by 50,600 from February, before the pandemic took hold.





The hardest-hit leisure and hospitality market saw some improvement in jobs but the numbers of those employed were down 30 percent from February to September to 48,900. The highest rates of job loss between February and September were in the leisure and hospitality, information and private education sectors.

All employment sectors had net job losses between February and April and most have had net job gains between April and September. The number of jobs in construction, transportation, warehousing, utilities and the wholesale and trade sectors was close to pre-pandemic levels in September.

Labor force participation remained lower than normal, which the department said caused unemployment estimates to be lower than the actual impact of job losses on the labor market. Health concerns, childcare challenges and other factors prevented many jobless people from searching for work or being available to work, the labor department said. Those people were not counted as unemployed. If they had been and the labor force participation was as high as it was in February, the unemployment rate would have been 9.2 percent in September.

Nationwide, unemployment rates were lower in September in 30 states, higher in 8 states, and stable in 12 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday. All 50 states and the district had jobless rate increases from a year earlier.

National jobless figures, which were announced Oct. 2, showed the unemployment rate declined by one half of a percentage point to 7.9 percent in September, and the number of unemployed persons fell by 1.0 million to 12.6 million, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

While both of those measures have declined for five consecutive months, they remain higher than before the pandemic in February by 4.4 percentage points and 6.8 million, respectively.