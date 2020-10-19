Longtime Bangor-area Little League official Mike Brooker is one of five new members of the Little League International Advisory Board.

The board on Monday announced the appointments of Brooker, the Maine District 3 administrator, and Little League officials from California, New Mexico, Texas and Curacao to its membership during its annual meeting. The session was held virtually rather than at the organization’s South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, headquarters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





“It’s an honor that Little League has recognized me by inviting me to be on this board and recognizes that any input I could give them would be based on years of experience and recognition that for the most part we’ve been doing things right in Maine District 3,” said Brooker, one of two representatives from Little League’s U.S. East Region.

The 12-member Little League International Advisory Board provides counsel and recommendations throughout the year to the Little League Baseball and Softball staff and senior management and meets each October to discuss key items.

“As a general rule, the advisory board is one of the first entities that looks at any proposed rule or program changes,” Brooker said. “[It] seeks input from their leagues and states and regions and then passes that along to the operations board of directors for final implementation.”

Each board member serves a four-year term, with representatives coming from Little League International’s nine regions. Board members typically are district administrators or other volunteers with many years of experience with local Little League programs.

“This year, perhaps more than ever, a direct understanding of what is happening at the community level of our program will be vitally important as we plan for the next chapter in our Little League story,” Little League president and CEO Stephen D. Keener said. “We welcome, and quite frankly need, the valuable knowledge and experiences these new members will bring to our advisory board both now and in the future.”

Brooker is in his 32nd year as a Little League volunteer. He served as the director of the Senior League Baseball World Series when it was held at Bangor’s Mansfield Stadium from 2002 to 2016 and he remains actively involved in the decisions made at the regional level as a member of the East Region Director’s Advisory Committee.

He also directs the Senior League’s U.S. East regional now held each July in Bangor, although this year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Brooker joins the Little League International Advisory Board at a busy time for the world’s largest youth sports organization. It seeks to regroup after its programming — highlighted by the Little League World Series — largely was shut down in 2020 by the ongoing pandemic.

“There is a little concern that with the number of leagues that were unable to play this year that some may not get back going again,” Brooker said. The biggest concern Little League has is making sure that every kid that wants to play Little League will have the opportunity to do that somewhere.”