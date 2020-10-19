The FBI will have agents in Portland on Election Day ready to investigate voter fraud.

The FBI typically handles federal law violations such as intimidating or bribing voters, buying and selling votes, impersonating voters, altering vote counts, stuffing ballot boxes and marking ballots for voters against their wishes, according to U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank.





President Donald Trump has rallied his base by using routine or minor voting issues to suggest the Nov. 3 election is rigged, but the evidence hasn’t been there. During his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, Trump argued at length against mail voting, claiming without evidence that it is ripe for fraud and suggesting mail ballots may be “manipulated.” Actual incidents of manipulation are rare, at best.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John Osborn and Andrew McCormack will be in Portland and Bangor will handle complaints and oversee the federal response to them as part of the longstanding program, Frank said.

Anyone with knowledge of election problems can call Osborn in Portland at 207-771-3214 and McCormack in Bangor at 207-262-4615. The FBI’s Portland office number is 207-774-9322.