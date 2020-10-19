Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

External costs of climate change

Bill Trotter’s Oct. 5 article, “A coastal Maine town could spend millions,” describes a hidden cost of using fossil fuels. Costs that society pays to adapt to the effects of climate pollution, such as the $4 million project in Damariscotta, are labeled “external costs” by economists. These indicate the failure of a market to account for the actual cost of producing and using a product in that product’s price.





External costs of using fossil fuels include adapting to sea-level rise, health problems from air pollution, military expenditures incurred to protect our oil interests, and dealing with worsening heatwaves, droughts, fires, precipitation extremes and stronger storms. Markets work efficiently to reduce costs that are included in the price of products. Yet climate pollution is free, and we are paying the consequences in other ways.

Those external costs constitute a massive subsidy for fossil fuels, so alternative energy options do not play on a level playing field. The article noted that mitigation is required along with adaptation, referring to a local photovoltaic project. Such projects are admirable but insufficient to flatten the global warming curve. We have tried using subsidies and incentives to address the market failure, but those are inefficient, not comprehensive, and do not reach beyond our borders.

There is a simple and comprehensive solution based on sound economic principles called Carbon Fee and Dividend. The one-page U.S. economists’ statement on carbon dividends referenced at carboncashback.org/carbon-cash-back explains it well.

Jennifer Nogueria

Bristol

I’d vote for Carpenter if I could

As a member of the 129th Maine Legislature in the Maine House of Representatives, in the opposite party and in the opposite end of the state as well, I would be supporting Sen. Michael Carpenter for reelection if I lived and voted in his district. I have worked jointly with Carpenter on several bills during the last two legislative sessions and find him a man of good character and high integrity.

Carpenter is a tireless problem-solver who cares deeply about ensuring each person he represents is getting the answers they deserve. As a man representing and living in the north he is dedicated to his district and works always to represent the importance of farming in his Senate district and its values to Maine.

Donald G. Marean

Hollis

Collins commitment to health care

Amid COVID-19, it is deeply concerning that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has proposed new payment cuts for physicians and other health care providers like me who have and continue to care for incredibly sick patients, putting myself in danger, while trying to recover from significant financial hardship. Recognizing this problem, Sen. Susan Collins has stood up for health care providers and patients, urging her colleagues to take action to ensure the people of Maine can continue to have access to care in this incredible time.

Due to outdated payment structures, Congress requires a budget-neutral payment for medical specialties, which means when some services and physicians get payment increases, others must receive offsetting payment decreases. We need to ensure quality care for all, especially our seniors and other vulnerable populations. We must urge Congress to eliminate the requirement to offset payment increases with cuts and remove this threat to physician anesthesiologists’ practices at a time when their expertise and critical care skills have never been more important.

Collins has recognized this problem and is committed to protecting patients and providers as we work together as a community to combat this public health emergency. I thank Sen. Collins, for her leadership and commitment to improving our nation’s health care.

Aaron Tebbs

President

Maine Society of Anesthesiologists

Cumberland

Reelect Dodge

While the national insanity rises to a feverish pitch, we have a single woman representing Belfast, Waldo and Northport in Augusta who has been serving us steadily with distinction: State Representative Jan Dodge of Belfast.

We are so lucky to have Jan in our corner. Her energy and her conviction in causes that affect the biggest needs and smallest pocket books in the county reflect her belief in a government that discards no one and looks away from no problem, no matter how difficult.

I have experienced firsthand her commitment to universal health care through our work with Maine AllCare. She brought the perspective of a sitting legislator to the group. Who working in Augusta so many hours would take the time to haul herself over to the Belfast Library every month for a meeting? Jan Dodge.

Her work with From Above is hands-on, as she helped organize the large group of dedicated people addressing homelessness in Waldo County.

Jan was one of the original organizers of Aging Well in Waldo County, which is where we met. Her energetic voice and steady hand had much to do with the group’s success.

Join me in rewarding good behavior in our civic leadership. Reelect Jan Dodge as our representative in Augusta.

Jennifer Hill

Waldo

What I wish Barrett said

I would have liked to have heard Judge Amy Coney Barrett say something like this to the Senate Judiciary Committee:

“After careful consideration of the abominable manner in which you treated my esteemed colleague, Merrick Garland, citing the pitifully transparent, non-existent ‘election year’ rule, which rule you are yourselves blatantly ignoring in an outrageous in-your-face act of disrespect of the wishes of more than half of the American people, and in doing so embarrassing, even shaming, not only yourselves, but also me and the entire American legal community, I choose to withdraw my name from your consideration, and, in doing so, I humbly invite the winner of the vote on Nov. 3, a mere few days from the date you have scheduled your vote on my nomination, to consider renominating me on or after Jan. 20, 2021.”

That would have been a refreshing act of patriotism and of respect for the spirit of the Constitution.

Stefan Nadzo

Orono

Election notice

The BDN will stop accepting letters and OpEds related to the Nov. 3 election on Oct. 21. Not all submissions can be published.