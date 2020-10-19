How is climate change affecting Maine’s winter outdoor recreation industry? A panel of experts discuss historic winter weather patterns, what we can expect in the future for outdoor sports in Maine and how local businesses are adapting.

Guest speakers

Sean Birkel, UMaine Climate Change Institute

Jessica Leahy, UMaine School of Forest Resources

Sarah Nelson, Appalachian Mountain Club

Matt Polstein, New England Outdoor Center