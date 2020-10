ORONO — The UMaine School of Performing Arts presents Silver Duo, consisting of Division of Music faculty members Phillip Silver (piano) and Noreen Silver (cello), performing works of French and Russian composers on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m., Minsky Recital Hall, Class of 1944 Hall, on the campus of the University of Maine. Admission is free, but space is limited; social distancing and masking guidelines in effect.