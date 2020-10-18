Checking out the photos on your trail camera can make you feel a little like a kid on Christmas morning, waking up early, eager to find out what Santa left under the tree.

The BDN has asked readers to pitch in on what we hope will be an ongoing project, sharing some of your favorite images and videos from your own trail cams.





The early indication is that this might turn into a popular feature. In less than 24 hours, we’ve received a pile of cool pics, and some stunning videos. Today’s first submission comes from Bob D., who shared several great shots. We’ve opted to show you just one, for now, to keep things simple.

“I’ve used trail cams for years, so I went through and pulled some nice ones your readers might like,” Bob said. “[These are] from western Kennebec County, behind my house, where my back line is bounded by a large bog. Images are taken on a trail that runs along the side of the bog. Of the images below, my favorite (and relatively rare) is the picture of the two coyotes.”

Coyotes certainly get a bad rap in some parts of the state, mostly from deer hunters who say the predators cull too many deer from the herd. Still, it’s hard to ignore how beautiful these two ‘yotes are.

Enjoy! And keep coming back for some truly classic photos and videos.

Do you have a trail camera photo or video to share? Send it to jholyoke@bangordailynews.com and tell us “I consent to the BDN using my photo.” In order to prevent neighbors from stopping by to try to tag particularly large bucks, moose or bears, some identities and towns of origin may be omitted.