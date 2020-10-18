Twenty-nine new coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Sunday.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,939. Of those, 5,309 have been confirmed positive, while 630 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Saturday’s cumulative total to 5,910, down from 5,913, meaning there was an increase of 29 cases today over Saturday’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Penobscot (2), Somerset (1), Waldo (10), Kennebec (2), Lincoln (1), Androscoggin (2), Cumberland (5) and York (6) counties.

The statewide death toll stands at 146. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Eleven people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, with five of those people in critical care. One person was on a ventilator. So far, 468 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 33 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 5,145. That means there are 648 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 655 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases — 3,465 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there have been 536,130 negative test results out of 542,372 overall. About 1.3 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,425 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 833, 273 and 1,317 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (56), Franklin (73), Hancock (56), Kennebec (289), Knox (59), Lincoln (53), Oxford (157), Piscataquis (10), Sagadahoc (77), Somerset (127), Waldo (112) and Washington (20) counties. The locations of two cases remains unknown.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 8,107,648 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 219,311 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.