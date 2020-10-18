Maine Woodland Owners is proud to announce a presentation by Maine Forest Service Director Patty Cormier on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 12-1 p.m. as part of their online series “Virtual Forestry Information Sessions.” Cormier will provide updates and information about forests in Maine and the Forest Service. There will also be time available for Cormier to answer questions from participants.

Cormier was the district forester in her home region of Franklin County when she was appointed head of the Maine Forest Service in May 2019. Throughout her career, she has worked on forestry matters and management both in Maine and in states out west. Recently, Cormier had been a member of the Maine Woodland Owners Board of Directors and was the Upper Kennebec Valley Chapter Leader for nearly a decade where she led education programs for woodland owners. In her current position, she emphasizes supporting other foresters in the state in order to serve the people in Maine.





“We are pleased to have Patty present. She is the perfect person to provide our membership and woodland owners with information about programs that will support them maintain their woodlot. ” said Tom Doak, Maine Woodland Owners executive director.

With social distancing measures in place in Maine because of the COVID-19 virus, Maine Woodland Owners has transitioned some of their in-person educational events to a virtual format.

Maine Woodland Owners, previously known as Small Woodland Owners Association of Maine – or SWOAM, was formed 45 years ago as an educational organization dedicated to providing knowledge and technical support for Maine’s small woodland owners. Its goal is to increase landowner engagement and long-term woodland stewardship to ensure the health of Maine’s forests.

The event is open to the public and free of charge for Maine Woodland Owners members. Non-members are asked to provide a suggested donation of $10 per event. To register for this and future events visit www.mainewoodlandowners.org and click on “Events.”

For more information about Maine Woodland Owners visit www.mainewoodlandowners.org or contact Jennifer Hicks, director of communications and outreach, at jenn@mainewoodlandowners.org or 207-626-0005.