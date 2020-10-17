You’re invited to join OceanView at Falmouth for the final installment of their three-part webinar series, “All About Your Joints,” with Maine Medical Partners Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

On Dec. 8 at 3 p.m., Dr. Brian McGrory will lead a presentation about knee and hip replacements. He received his medical degree from Columbia University School of Medicine and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the Mayo Clinic. He completed his fellowship at Massachusetts General Hospital in Hip & Knee Replacement and is board certified in orthopedic surgery.

For more information, call 207-781-4460.