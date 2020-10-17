Join us as from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Nov. 19 we unveil the MEREDA Developer’s Toolkit! For over a year, MEREDA’s Local Issues Committee has been hard at work crafting this exciting and invaluable tool for MEREDA members. Designed to help developers of all sizes and levels of experience, the Developer’s Toolkit is a first-of-its-kind modular document that covers all public-facing aspects of a development project, including: project scoping, municipal approval processes, public communications and media relations. In addition to general advice and MEREDA Pro Tips, the Developer’s Toolkit includes examples and templates to help developers jump-start the pre-development strategic planning process and guide developers through the project approval process.

Join us for breakfast on Nov. 19 to learn more about this exciting new tool and how it can help you achieve support for your project. Elizabeth Frazier of Pierce Atwood will introduce the Developer’s Toolkit in the context of a case study, and we’ll hear from panel of experts who will share their own experiences seeking project approval and provide additional insight and advice on topics covered in the Developer’s Toolkit. Don’t miss this exciting unveiling of the MEREDA Developer’s Toolkit.

