Many companies of all sizes and types face constant and increasing scrutiny from stakeholders over their income tax accounting policies and procedures. This scrutiny may only grow in strength as a result of the tumultuous and complex tax and regulatory year we’ve seen in 2020. More than ever, business owners and leadership are looking for assurance that their tax accounting methods are compliant.

Join us on Wednesday, Oct. 28 to hear from our tax accounting team about recent changes to recording and reporting methods, and best practices to avoid damaging the credibility of your organization.





You’ll hear:

· Benefits of Accounting Method changes for tax purposes

· Compliance requirements of changes to Accounting Method

· Updated Revenue Procedures for Automatic consent of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

· Impact of The CARES Act on Accounting Method changes

· Planning opportunities to consider for future tax years

Who should attend?

Business owners, CFOs, tax directors, vice presidents of tax, in-house tax teams, tax professionals, and other financial executives, as well as anyone with international business operations.

