Women, anger and political change are topics of a virtual lecture by award-winning journalist Rebecca Traister Oct. 29 as part of the Stephen E. King Chair lecture series at the University of Maine.



The free, public lecture “Good and Mad: Rebecca Traister on Women, Anger, and Political Change” begins at 5 p.m. via Zoom. Online preregistration is required at our.umaine.edu/king-chair-lecture-series.







Traister is a leading voice on gender, society and politics. She has authored three books, including The New York Times bestsellers “Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger” and “All the Single Ladies: Unmarried Women and the Rise of an Independent Nation.” She is a writer-at-large for New York magazine and The Cut and has been called “the most brilliant voice on feminism in this country” by American novelist and nonfiction writer Anne Lamott.



The lecture was originally scheduled to be held April 2 on campus.



The Stephen E. King Chair in Literature; the Program in Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies; and the University of Maine Alumni Association are co-sponsoring the event, with support from the Alton ’38 and Adelaide Hamm Campus Activity Fund, the McGillicuddy Humanities Center, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and the departments of Sociology and Communication and Journalism.



More information about the King Chair Lecture Series is online. To request a reasonable accommodation, call 207-581-1226.