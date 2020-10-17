Distinguished Toastmaster Tom Dowd will lead a two-part professional development program, Practical Public Speaking & Virtual Presentations, on Nov. 9 and 16 from 6–9 p.m. through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center. The fee for this online program is $125 and need-based scholarships are available. Nonprofit leaders, business leaders, educators, municipal officials, members of the clergy and others interested in becoming a more effective speaker are invited to register.

Program participants will learn how to relieve the stress associated with speaking publicly; become skilled in speaking with or without notes; and support their message most efficiently. They’ll learn to think quickly, speak logically and engage an audience; use the power of personalized storytelling to increase audience attention; and understand that we are surrounded by public speaking opportunities. This program, held via live Zoom session, will help participants gain the confidence and skills to adapt to the ever-evolving need to conduct business online. A new addition to this program is the emphasis on speaking and presenting on online platforms such as Zoom. There will be ample opportunity for interaction and feedback from the instructor and participants.

Instructor “Transformation” Tom Dowd received a communications degree from the University of Delaware. He is a prize-winning speaker, and an award-winning and Amazon best-selling author, trainer and coach. As a member of Toastmasters International, Dowd exhibits consistent success in speech competitions and achieved the Distinguished Toastmaster status in 2015. Dowd utilized his 25-plus years of experience in the financial and customer service industry to start Thomas Dowd Professional Development and Coaching, LLC, where he helps people to creatively find their own paths to success.

For more information, to register or request a reasonable accommodation or need-based scholarship application, contact Michelle Patten at 207-338-8002 or um.fhc.pd@maine.edu.