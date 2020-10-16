This story may be updated.

The University of Maine women’s basketball team doesn’t have a conference schedule or any assurances of playing games in Maine this season.





What the Black Bears do have is a reservation to compete as part of “Bubbleville.”

UMaine on Friday confirmed that it is scheduled to play two games next month as part of the Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge set for Nov. 28-29 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The event is part of “Bubbleville,” described as a large-scale effort to house several college basketball events that have been relocated and reimagined due to COVID-19.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Gazelle Group are collaborating to sponsor games at Mohegan Sun from Nov. 25 through Dec. 4, while providing a controlled environment with teams and event staff adhering to tribal, government and NCAA health and safety protocols and testing requirements.

“While COVID-19 has forced us to reassess many events and safety protocols, we are proud to still be hosting these four outstanding teams in a world-class venue,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “We thank Mohegan Sun for their partnership and their diligence to produce this tournament in a bubble-like atmosphere.”

The Black Bears are scheduled to take on Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 28, before playing either the University of Connecticut or Quinnipiac on day two of the Hall of Fame Women’s Challenge.