Maine submitted a plan to the federal government on Friday for the distribution of the eventual COVID-19 vaccine.

The submission to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meets the deadline the federal CDC gave the 50 states last month, according to a statement released by Maine Department of Health and Human Services officials on Friday.





Gov. Janet Mills said that the plan “represents a positive step forward.”

“My administration will continue its collaboration with others as we build on our state’s COVID response and plan for an eventual vaccine,” Mills said in the statement.

The state’s three-phase plan calls for getting the vaccine to medical workers who care for coronavirus patients “in high risk settings.” Then critical infrastructure workers, such as police, will get it, followed by “those working and living in congregate settings.”

Phase II will begin when the vaccine is more broadly available, and will include people with underlying health conditions, plus school and prison staffs, officials said.

Phase III will target selected rural and urban areas, and in the last phase, everyone not in the first three groups will get it, officials said.

Mills said the plan includes strategies to ensure that seniors, racial minorities and other high-risk groups will get the vaccine in a timely way.

The plan is flexible and will meet changing conditions, she said.