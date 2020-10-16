10th anniversary special scheduled to air statewide in late October/early November

BANGOR – “The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” is celebrating a decade on television. While the show originally premiered in April of 1997, it was off television between 2002 and 2010. The show returned to TV screens in Bangor and Portland on Oct. 16, 2010. Over the last decade, the local late night talk show changed stations in Portland (now airing on WPFO FOX 23 and WGME CBS 13), added the Presque Isle TV market (WAGM FOX8), and has achieved regular ratings success on WABI TV5 in Bangor. The show’s growth has taken place while staying true to its original missions: to provide a visible platform for performers and personalities; to bring locally produced entertainment television back to Maine; and to have fun on TV.





“When we first started this in 2010, we had a commitment to produce 12 episodes of our show,” said Nite Show host Danny Cashman. “Since then, we have produced more than 400 new shows, welcomed hundreds of guests, created a whole lot of memories and had more fun than we could have imagined. It is an absolute joy getting to do this show with so many friends every week and to have a steady stream of viewers from around the state continue to share in the fun.”

“The Nite Show” has been a TV gathering space for athletes, media personalities, politicians, actors, comedians, musicians, and business owners. Local guests are a staple for the show, and have recently included people like David Flanagan of CMP, Dr. Nirav Shah of the Maine CDC, Bill Green of “Bill Green’s Maine” and performer Brittany Parker. “The Nite Show” has also brought in guests who have achieved success on a national scale, including Ed Asner, Patrick Dempsey, Paula Cole, Marc Summers and Noel Paul Stookey.

“I love blending local and national,” said Cashman. “Some of my favorite memories are when we did things like have “Weird Al” Yankovic sing one of his songs over Skype while Maine-based musicians Luke Mallett and Divisi were here in the theater singing with him. Or when we had a local news anchor be a part of a sketch to bring out Michael Winslow of the Police Academy movies, who was a surprise guest to our audience and even to some of our crew. We are in a unique position to use local television — a medium that has existed for nearly a hundred years — just to have fun. I feel fortunate to do that every day.”

“The Nite Show” is one of very few locally produced shows to use a late night talk show format. Some have come and gone over the past decade, while at least one other show still exists, although it appears to have ceased production due to COVID-19. Modeled after shows done by Johnny Carson, David Letterman and Conan O’ Brien, the 30-minute weekly show also features a 6-piece house band (Brian Nadeau & The Nite Show Band), a live announcer (Christie Robinson) and many elements familiar to late night television viewers.

“The Nite Show” was forced to produce “Scaled-Back Editions” of the show for the spring and summer months, putting Cashman in a room by himself conducting interviews through video conferencing and airing musical guests who had recorded performances at home. Today, the show is back at its regular home base of The Gracie Theatre on the campus of Husson University, with Brian Nadeau & The Nite Show Band and Christie Robinson as regular parts of the show. Changes have been made to comply with COVID protocols including no studio audience, but the primary mission remains the same: to give guests a statewide platform and to have fun on television.

“Making people laugh is one of the greatest joys in life,” said Cashman. “We need laughter now perhaps more than any other time in modern history. But our show is about more than that. If we can give you a chuckle before bed, that’s great. But maybe the music on the show can help inspire people, or a guest on the show can make people feel better about humanity, or something we do that’s silly or smart can produce an honest-to-goodness belly laugh. Whatever it is, if we can give viewers something that makes them happy every week, that’s an incredible feeling.”

“The Nite Show” will celebrate 10 years on the air with a 10th anniversary special featuring clips and highlights from the past decade. The special will also include a special edition of one of the show’s signature bits called “Favorite Things,” as past Nite Show guests from other parts of the country will present their “Favorite Thing About Coming to Maine To Do ‘The Nite Show.’” Ed Asner, Andrea Elson of ALF, Marc Summers, and Tom “Bones” Malone of The Blues Brothers are expected to appear in the sketch.

The Nite Show’s 10th Anniversary Special is scheduled to air in Bangor on Saturday, Oct. 31 at midnight on WABI TV5 (CBS) and Sunday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. on WABI-DT2 (CW); in Portland on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. on WPFO FOX23; and in Presque Isle on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. on WAGM FOX 8.

“The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” has regularly ranked as the #1 show on Saturday late nights in Eastern & Central Maine through WABI TV in Bangor. The show recently passed the milestone of producing 500 episodes. “The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” received the first Arts & Culture Award from the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce in January of 2020, and a Telly Award for excellence in TV/Film Entertainment in 2016. The Nite Show has also been nominated for seven New England Regional EMMY® Awards and the Fusion:Bangor FLAVA on two occasions. The show is produced by students and faculty from the New England School of Communications at Husson University in Bangor.

“The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” originates from The Gracie Theatre in Bangor and is broadcast statewide. The show is seen Saturday nights in Bangor at 11:30 on WABI-TV5 (CBS); Saturday nights in Portland at 10:30 on WPFO, FOX 23, and 1 a.m. on WGME CBS 13; and in Presque Isle on Saturday nights at midnight on WAGM FOX 8.

“The Nite Show with Danny Cashman” is a production of Cashman Communications, in association with Gray Broadcasting, INC.

The Nite Show – http://www.theniteshowmaine.com

WABI-TV – http://www.wabi.tv/

WPFO-TV – http://www.fox23maine.com

WGME-TV – http://www.wgme.com

WAGM-TV – http://www.wagmtv.com

New England School of Communications – http://www.nescom.edu/

Husson University – http://www.husson.edu/