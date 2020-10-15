Waterville’s Colby College will use a $100 million Harold Alfond Foundation grant, one of the largest gifts in the school’s history, for a new $200 million athletic facility and some Waterville revitalization.

Colby President David Greene said the money will be used to support the completion of several projects that are part of Colby’s downtown revitalization effort and development of the 354,000-square-foot Harold Alfond Athletics and Recreation Center.





The grant is part of more than $500 million the foundation gave to “high-performing” institutions last week as part of building Maine’s future. The new athletic facility has allowed Colby to give its old arena to Waterville.

Greene said the athletic facility is the best Division 3 facility of its kind in the country and will be an important community asset.

“So, when youth groups and others are skating in this hockey rink, even in the summer when it will be open, or they’re in the only Olympic-size pool in Maine, I think it will just be something that helps to inspire young folks to be able to imagine how they can achieve their potential,” he said.

Greene said that because of COVID-19, the facility is not open to the public.

