Having already collected boards, glass and arena lighting, the Alfond Youth & Community Center will seek another component for its proposed $4 million indoor hockey ice rink — the land, the Morning Sentinel reported on Monday.

The Waterville City Council on Tuesday will vote on whether to support leasing property for the ice skating rink. Council support of a lease is the first step in planning the facility.





The center seeks a 99-year lease and if the council approves, an agreement will be ready for review in two weeks. Fundraising for the project would likely take six to 12 months. No taxpayer money would be used, the Morning Sentinel reported.

Colby College donated the boards and other hockey-related equipment from the Alfond Field House rink, which is being demolished with the school’s completion of a $200 million athletic complex.

