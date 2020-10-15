ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk on how the valuation of timberland has changed over the past several decades 3–4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26.

In the talk, “Waste Land to Portfolio: How Timberland Was Transformed from a Resource to be Mined – to Equity Worth Buying,” forester Dave Edson will discuss the shift toward viewing timberland as a resource that will continue to serve the needs and interests of future generations. He will explain how this shift has been reinforced by a global movement of equity investment in forested land and the ability of the global conservation movement to participate on the same level as the free market economy. During his time with the James W. Sewall Company, Edson witnessed major timberland transactions from the 1970s through 2010. Now retired after a long career with the company, Edson currently serves on their board.

The talk is free and available via Zoom; registration is required. To register and receive connection information, visit the event webpage. To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Ruth Hallsworth at 207-581-3196 or hallsworth@maine.edu.