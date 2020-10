BELFAST — “Tales From The Muck,” an anthology of short horror plays, will be introduced by the legendary Muck Witch. Shows will be performed outside the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court Street, at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. All recommended social distancing and sanitation precautions will be followed and, as a result, just 45 seats will be available for each performance and can only be purchased online at BelfastMaskers.com. Audience members should bring their own chairs.