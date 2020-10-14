From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, join the local volunteers with Moosehead Trails at the new Vaughn Stream Trail outside of Greenville. Volunteers will explore and help improve a developing hiking trail network. The Vaughn Stream Trail is designed to link trails in the Katahdin Iron Works (KI) Road area to the Appalachian Trail. Volunteers will assist with blazing the trail, removing small branches, raking leaves, improving the trail tread and possibly helping to install bog bridging.

The trail meanders along uneven but moderate terrain beside attractive Vaughn Stream. The total distance will depend on the group’s pace of work but less than four miles of hiking is expected (out-and-back).





Volunteers will meet at the Appalachian Mountain Club office building at 127 Moosehead Lake Road in Greenville (across from Indian Hill Trading Post) at 9 a.m. Volunteers are asked to bring their own lunch, snacks, drinking water, work gloves, sunscreen/sunglasses and warm and water-resistant layers. If you’ve got them, please also bring your own loppers, eye protection and folding handsaws. Please wear sturdy footwear (hiking/work boots) and appropriate clothing for trail work (we will be blazing, so choose clothes that will look good with a little blue paint on them). In the event of inclement weather, this event will be canceled and not rescheduled.

Carpooling is not recommended, so participants are asked to be prepared to drive a moderate distance on secondary dirt roads (the KI Road) to the trailhead. We urge participants to bring masks and hand sanitizer in the event they are needed.

For more information please contact Jenny Ward at 207-280-0291 or Rex Turner at 207-441-9152. To RSVP, please visit Moosehead Trails on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/353147232556647.

Trails are an important facility for mental and physical health. Moosehead Trails values the health and safety of all people. Trail maintenance activities are relatively low risk and we feel that we can gather, comply with CDC and state guidelines, and do necessary work so that people can recreate safely on our local trails.