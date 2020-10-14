BANGOR — It was an exciting summer for Northern Light Pediatric Primary Care as they welcomed three new providers to their team.

Kate Hentschel, MD, earned her medical degree from Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University and completed her pediatric residency at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. She enjoys seeing children of all ages and getting to know the whole family. She has an interest in wellness and preventive medicine, including encouraging healthy eating habits and active lifestyles. She also enjoys hiking, exploring new places and doing jigsaw puzzles.





Yorgo Zahlanie, MD, earned his medical degree from the American University of Beirut, and completed a pediatric residency at SUNY Upstate Medical University and a fellowship in pediatric infectious diseases at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. He enjoys watching movies, trying different types of foods, hanging out with friends, and walking.

Ann Waitt, CPNP, earned her bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Southern Maine and her master of science in nursing from Simmons College. Ann is keenly interested in all aspects of children’s health and wellness, and when she’s not helping families stay healthy, she enjoys staying active, listening to music, knitting and quilting and spending time with her family.

All three providers are accepting new patients. Visit matchme.emmc.org or call 207-973-7090.