GOULDSBORO — The Winter Harbor Agency is pleased to announce that Tara Tabbutt recently completed and passed all required courses and exams to become a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC). The CIC designation demonstrates her commitment to her career and exceptional product knowledge in the insurance industry. Achieving the designation requires completion of five courses covering topics such as agency management, personal lines, commercial property, commercial casualty, commercial multiline, life and health, and company operations. CIC designation holders also must satisfy annual educational and experience requirements.

A native of Campobello Island, New Brunswick, Tabbutt graduated from the University of Maine at Machias with an associate degree in business. She has worked in the insurance business since 2007 and joined The Winter Harbor Agency in 2013.

Tabbuut lives in Columbia with her husband and two daughters and enjoys writing short stories and poetry. She loves the challenges of her job and working with a team of experienced insurance professionals to come up with the best solutions for her customers. She can be reached at 207-963-2347 or tarat@winterharboragency.com.

The Winter Harbor Agency is a full-service Independent Insurance Agency, owned by Paul Tracy, offering personal, business, life and health insurance from a variety of carriers. The agency has served the communities of Winter Harbor, Gouldsboro, and the Schoodic Peninsula since 1898, and has been operated by four generations of the Tracy family. The Winter Harbor Agency is part of the Grindstone Financial Group, LLC, a group association of independent insurance agencies with more than 20 locations in Maine. More information is available at www.winterharboragency.com or by calling 207-963-2347.