GORHAM — The month of October is dedicated to the Most Holy Rosary and, in celebration, many Maine parishes have held Rosary gatherings to honor the Blessed Mother.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, St. Anne Parish, located on 299 Main Street in Gorham, will take the commemoration further at a Rosary rally that will also include both outdoor Mass and confessions.





Fr. Steven Cartwright will offer confessions from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. before celebrating an outdoor, drive-in Mass in the parking lot at 11 a.m. A Rosary program will begin at noon.

“This is our final rally of the year,” said Dan Kasprzyk, who founded “Maine Needs Fatima” with his wife, Ellen, in 2017.

The couple, which has drawn thousands to St. Anne with outdoor Rosary rallies since that time, was forced to adapt to the conditions of the pandemic through drive-in events this year.

“Even during the pandemic, our rallies have had significant attendance,” said Dan. “We are looking forward to the day when we can all safely assemble outside of the cars again.”

The “Maine Needs Fatima” initiative has encouraged countless individuals and families to come together to pray the Rosary.

“As I look back on the past few years, I am frequently amazed at the wonderful journey Dan and I have embarked upon,” said Ellen. “We could not have foreseen all the wonderful people who have crossed our paths.”

For those who cannot attend on Saturday, the event will be live-streamed at www.maineneedsfatima.org.

The Rosary is an invitation to experience the grace of Mary’s spiritual motherhood as she leads us to her Son, Jesus. Devotion to the Rosary was especially promoted in the 13th century by St. Dominic and in the 16th century by St. Peter Canisius. It was Pope Leo XIII who dedicated October as the Month of the Holy Rosary and who, in 1895, wrote an encyclical, Adiutricem, on the Rosary. An invocation known as the Fatima Prayer was commonly added in the early 20th century. In 2002, Saint John Paul II, who called the Rosary his favorite prayer, added a new set of five reflections called the luminous mysteries. They join the joyful, sorrowful, and glorious mysteries, in providing opportunities to reflect on the lives of Jesus and his Blessed Mother.