The BDN is looking for reader-submitted outdoor stories. Here’s one from Janis Currier.

Last year, my niece, Melanie Stewart-Ring, shot a moose after 3 1/2 days of hunting with her brother-in-law, Michael Williams of Presque Isle. That may not seem like such a big story, but for this fact: Melanie was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer and has just finished her 50th chemo treatment, and she will celebrate her second 49th birthday on Oct. 12.

Melanie is the most loving, caring person you will ever meet. She has maintained a super positive attitude while facing so many surgeries and treatments. She has been a teacher, bookkeeper, owner of MOJO in Presque Isle, and most recently, a lobster boat captain and fisherman in Steuben.

Melanie and Mike will again head out on their moose hunting trek and we will all hold our collective breath until she has her moose and is safely back home again.

Melanie has persevered in her fight with her cancer. It is our hope and prayers that she gets her moose this year and that she will persevere in her personal battle.

