Initially thought to be limited to a single incident at a Hannaford Supermarket in Saco, the placement of razors inside Portland Pie Co. pizza doughs might be more widespread.

The CEO of Saco-based It’ll Be Pizza company, which manufactures products for Portland Pie, said that pizza dough sold by other retailers might also have been affected, the Portland Press Herald reported.





The CEO’s disclosure comes a day after Nicholas R. Mitchell, 38, a former employee of It’ll Be Pizza, was arrested in Dover, New Hampshire, for allegedly placing the razors in the dough.

Saco police have reports of other altered pizza doughs at regional supermarkets, the Press Herald reported.

Hannaford, meanwhile, has expanded its recall of Portland Pie pizza products to include all Portland Pie branded products at all Hannaford stores purchased since Aug. 1.

Hannaford has pulled all Portland Pie products from its shelves in its stores in New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.



Mitchell is due in court on Tuesday.