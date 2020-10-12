BREWER — Ten Bucks Theatre and True North Theatre bring you Edgar Lee Masters’ “Spoon River Anthology,” adapted and directed by Julie Arnold Lisnet and Angela Bonacasa. The residents of Spoon River have returned from the grave to share their lives with you. Through stories and songs, experience the tragic, heroic, and sometimes comic tales of the luminaries of Spoon River, which are sure to entertain.

Based on a series of 246 free-form poems originally published in Reedy Mirror magazine from 1914-1915, “Spoon River Anthology” is sure to have something for everyone. “Spoon River Anthology” will be performed at Indian Trail Park in Brewer. Performance dates and times are Oct. 17-18 and 24-25 (Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 1 and 4 p.m.). Tickets are $15 and are available online only at www.207tix.com/

Per guidelines set by the State of Maine and the Maine CDC, performances are limited to a 50-person audience. Tickets must be purchased online and in advance, There will be no tickets available for purchase at the venue. Please see http://www.tenbuckstheatre.org/ten-bucks-theatre-safety-guidelines/ for more information on this and other safety protocols we have in place to keep our cast, crew and audience safe during performances. There is no seating provided on-site, so remember to bring your camp chairs or most comfortable blankets to watch the show!



Ten Bucks Theatre and True North Theatre are 501(c) 3 non-profit organizations. For more information, visit our webpages at www.tenbuckstheatre.org and www.truenorththeatre.org or find us on Facebook (http://fb.com/tenbuckstheatre and www.fb.com/TNTTrueNorthTheatre).