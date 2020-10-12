Learn about the meanings of several Wabanaki place names along the Penobscot River Paddling Trail in an illustrated Zoom presentation, from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The program is sponsored by the Belfast Garden Club and is free and open to all. A membership meeting will follow the presentation, also via Zoom.

Naturalist Cloe Chunn, who co-founded the Penobscot River Paddling Trail, will present the program. She will tell us about the nonprofit organization, and show us firsthand in photos why the Wabanaki, who have lived along the Penobscot for more than 10,000 years, named places along the river as they did.





The mission of the Penobscot River Paddling Trail is to establish and maintain the 100-mile paddling, camping and educational trail down the main stem of the Penobscot River. Besides enabling exceptional paddling and camping experiences, the organization aspires to educate paddlers and non-paddlers alike about the ecology, natural history and current status of the river, in addition to Wabanaki and colonial history.

Chunn, who is motivated by exploring wild places and sharing them with others, is a former high school and college teacher, an outdoor writer, and a Registered Maine Guide. She is cofounder of the Maine Master Naturalist Program, and her book, “Fifty Hikes in the Maine Mountains,” has been a standard hiking guide for more than 40 years.

Register in advance for this live Zoom presentation by clicking on the link on the Belfast Garden Club website (BelfastGardenClub.org). After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about how to join the meeting.

The Belfast Garden Club has promoted the creation and care of public gardens and presented speakers to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening for 90 years. The 2020 fall programs include topics about conservation and the environment. For more information, visit BelfastGardenClub.org.