This is a non-member event for girls and their families. Bring a friend, make new ones and build a robot with Girl Scouts — it’s all free! Join us Tuesday, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 to learn about robots and build one using supplies around your home. This is also a great opportunity to learn how you can participate in Girl Scouts in your local community!

Come discover the importance of the inclusive, all-girl environment of Girl Scouts where girls can try new things, develop a range of skills, take on leadership roles and just be themselves. Before the event, please gather up the following supplies if you have them: paper, crayons or markers. Supplies to build a robot — whatever you have available: shoe box, toilet paper rolls, pipe cleanser, construction paper, scissors, glue, yarn, stickers, etc. Your imagination to bring the robot theme to life!