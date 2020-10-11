While in Lewiston campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden this weekend, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, said Mainers also need to hold Republican Sen. Susan Collins accountable and elect House Speaker Sara Gideon, a Democrat, on Nov. 3.

Warren made the stop in Maine Saturday afternoon after campaigning in New Hampshire for Biden earlier in the day. In Lewiston, she spoke to an outside crowd, according to News Center Maine. No more than 100 were allowed to attend, per state guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19.





While Warren touched on the biggest issues of the presidential election, she also expressed her support for Gideon’s attempt to unseat Collins, who has served as one of Maine’s senators for more than 20 years.

“It’s hard to take on an incumbent and it’s a real uphill fight no matter what but I think Sara Gideon is exactly the person to do it and that’s partly because she’s here to talk about Susan Collins’ record,” Warren said.

Warren said she liked Gideon for her “genuine independence,” according to News Center Maine.

Health care dominated the list of reasons why Warren said she is supporting Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California.

“Right now we are in the middle of a pandemic that has already killed more than 210,000 of our fellow Americans and to this day Donald Trump has no plan. I want Joe Biden to be President because I know that he will come in and get this virus under control,” Warren said, according to News Center Maine.

Warren also warned that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark Supreme Court case that established abortion rights, could be overturned if Democrats are not elected Nov. 3.