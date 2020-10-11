Two motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Corinna and Wayne on Saturday, according to Maine State Police.

Jakob Murray, 22, of Belgrade, was southbound on Route 7 in Corinna when the driver of a 2013 Buick failed to see the motorcycle and turned in front of him, police said.





Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also on Saturday, Scott Evans, 58, of Livermore Falls, was traveling southeast on Route 133 in Wayne and crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle of Sandra Porter, 76, of North Monmouth, as she was backing into the road near the intersection of Mullens Road and Route 133, police said.

Evans was pronounced dead at the scene. Porter and her passenger Kimberly King, 57, of Wayne, suffered minor injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation. Anyone with information about the Corinna crash is urged to call Troop E at 207-973-3700 x. 9.