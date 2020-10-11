FARMINGTON — Maine AgrAbility will feature success stories and resources for farmers and other agricultural workers in a day-long virtual state fair Tuesday, Oct. 20 on Facebook and Twitter.

Maine AgrAbility provides assistance, education and support to agricultural workers with disabilities. Events during the virtual fair will include videos of clients showcasing the breadth of Maine’s agriculture and solutions to address common limitations faced by agricultural workers related to mental, physical or cognitive health issues.





Stories include veterans serving their country in a new way, women-owned businesses, and students’ first jobs on a farm. The day ends with a video premiere of “Managing Farm Stress,” with a discussion led by University of Maine Cooperative Extension human development specialist Leslie Forstadt.

Content will be available on the AgrAbility Virtual State Fair Facebook page and Twitter feed (@AgrAbilityVSF). For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-944-1533 or leilani.carlson@maine.edu. More information also is available on the Maine AgrAbility website.

Maine AgrAbility is a nonprofit collaboration of University of Maine Cooperative Extension and Alpha One with programming funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture.