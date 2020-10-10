BRUNSWICK — “I am working hard in order to achieve my goals in life.”



Her name is Glory Mwedi, a 12-year-old living in Kenya who, thanks to the help of All Saints Parish in Brunswick, enjoys a better life over 7,000 miles away.





“Our church family has sponsored Glory since April of 2014 when Glory was just 6 years old,” said Amy Ford, a faith formation director at All Saints. “The sponsorship is just $30 a month and helps to provide Glory and her family with clothing, dental care, education, health care, housing support, job skills, and nutritional support.”

The faith formation students and families at All Saints pray for Glory and her family and send her letters and drawings, which Glory asks the children to “hug” on her behalf before they are sent.

“Reaching out to Glory by sending our letters and drawings is very important,” said Ford. “Mail from sponsors is a highlight in the lives of sponsored children.”

The sponsorship between All Saints and Glory was arranged by Unbound, an international nonprofit founded by lay Catholics that aims to help the vulnerable by “building relationships of mutual respect and support that bridge cultural, religious, and economic divides.” All people of goodwill are invited to participate in their programs.

“It’s an organization that is grounded in the Gospel call to serve the marginalized,” said Fr. Tom Murphy, pastor of All Saints. “They recognize the inherent dignity of all human beings and that when we create a true exchange of cultures, understanding, and love as equals, we are doing more than alleviating material poverty. We are creating the bonds of lasting peace and unity among people of diverse faiths and backgrounds.”

The parish and the children are usually able to host fundraisers in Brunswick for Glory throughout the year, but there hasn’t been a chance since the start of the pandemic.

If you are able to help with a donation, All Saints Parish asks that contributions in any amount be sent to the parish (with “Glory Sponsorship” on the memo line of checks) to: All Saints Parish, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick, ME 04011. An anonymous donor has generously offered to match any funds raised up to $300.

“My family members and I are so thankful for your support,” wrote Glory in a recent letter to faith formation children at All Saints. “May God bless each of you in a big way.”

For more information, contact Amy Ford at amy.ford@portlanddiocese.org.