Thursday’s revelation that an ice hockey official may have exposed hundreds of people in southern Maine and New Hampshire to the coronavirus stems from youth leagues that have been defying state guidelines.

Nirav Shah, the director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said during his Thursday briefing that the referee who tested positive for COVID-19 worked games on Oct. 3 and 4 at rinks in Biddeford, Yarmouth and Laconia, New Hampshire.





Youth hockey leagues have not been following COVID-19 guidelines established by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Under those protocols, which apply to both youth and adult sports, ice hockey is categorized as carrying a “moderate risk.” At present, it is considered a “Level 3” activity, which means that if held indoors, teams may only participate in intrasquad practices and scrimmages.

Under the state’s Level 4 guidelines, teams could play against squads from their own geographic region — but only if the competitions were held outdoors.

The Press Herald said last weekend’s four games at Biddeford Ice Arena involved players ages 9-15 competing in the Maine Wild youth hockey program.

On Oct. 3, the ref officiated games at 8:35 a.m. and 10:05 a.m. at Biddeford Ice Arena and at 5:45 p.m. at Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia, New Hampshire.

On Oct. 4, the same referee worked games at 7:45 a.m., 9:20 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Biddeford Ice Arena and from 6:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. at North Yarmouth Academy.

Shah warned any players or family members who were at those games to consider themselves close contacts of the ref and quarantine at home for two weeks. He also suggested they consider getting tested for COVID-19.

Youth hockey teams appear to have been playing games for several weeks across southern and central Maine. Games affiliated with other programs have been held at other venues including rinks in Rockport and Bridgton. They included teams from Gorham, Portland, Lewiston and Auburn.

A spokesperson for the Maine Wild, which is based at Biddeford Ice Arena, told the Press Herald their teams have been on the ice since Sept. 8 and have been observing rules designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes not allowing fans inside the facility.