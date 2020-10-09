The city of Brewer sent the wrong state ballot to voters who live in one of the two legislative districts that cover the city. The mixup came as the city issued nearly 2,000 ballots, a number the city’s deputy clerk called “unprecedented.”

Voters who live in House District 128, which encompasses most of Brewer, including the city’s downtown and nearly its whole riverfront, were sent a ballot for the neighboring House District 129, according to a letter from Deputy City Clerk James Smith that was posted to Brewer’s website on Friday.





The Maine House race in District 128 is contested while there is no contest in District 129.

Smith instructed anyone who received a ballot for House District 129 or who has already returned it to promptly call his office at 207-989-7050. He noted the mistake wouldn’t affect any other races.

In House District 128, incumbent Rep. Kevin O’Connell, a Democrat, is running against Republican Garrel Craig. O’Connell won a special election in March to fill the seat held by the late Rep. Archie Verow, who died in December. Craig, who has held the seat in the past, also ran in that special election.

House District 129 includes the northeastern corner of Brewer and the towns of Clifton, Eddington, Holden and Veazie. Rep. Peter Lyford, R-Eddington, is running unopposed for a fourth term.

If any resident has already submitted the wrong ballot, Smith said the city would hold onto it and provide the correct one to complete.