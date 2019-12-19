Archie Verow, legislator who represented most of Brewer, dies at 77

This story will be updated.

Arthur “Archie” Verow, who represented most of Brewer in the Maine House, died Thursday morning, according to House Speaker Sara Gideon’s office.

Verow, a Democrat, was first elected to the Maine House in 2012 and was serving his third term when he died. He won re-election in 2014 before losing his seat in 2016. He reclaimed it in last year’s election.

Before serving in the State House, Verow, 77, also had a long history of serving at the municipal level in Brewer. He served two terms as the city’s mayor. He also served on the City Council, and he worked at Brewer City Hall as city clerk for 30 years.

He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Fran, as well as children and grandchildren, according to Gideon’s office.

“His roots in Brewer go back four generations and his passing is a tremendous loss to the city of Brewer, the state of Maine, and all of us who knew and loved Archie,” Gideon said in a statement.

Verow served on the Legislature’s State and Local Government Committee.

One initiative he spearheaded in his time in the Legislature was a bill to rename a rest area on Interstate 95 North in Hampden for Joshua Chamberlain, the Brewer native and Civil War hero.